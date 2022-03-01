Next-generation Italian submarine project passes system design review

DSIT unveils WhitePointer underwater acoustic communications suite
New solution offers underwater networked communication between various platforms at different distances from each other, DSIT claims.
The U212 Near Future Submarine (NFS) programme for the Italian Navy has passed another milestone with delivery of the system design review (SDR) on 22 February.
This followed the start of construction activities by Fincantieri on 11 January.
In February 2021, Fincantieri and OCCAR signed a €1.35 billion ($1.63 billion) contract to build two U212NFS diesel-electric submarines (plus two more boats on option) with deliveries scheduled for late 2027 and early 2029.
The U212 NFS will be slightly longer than the 56m Todaro-class Type 212A boats in service with the Italian Navy, and they will feature new lithium-ion batteries instead of lead-acid batteries.
Describing the SDR as ‘very demanding activity’, OCCAR described the NFS programme as a ‘catalyst for enhanced international skills technologies amongst EU and non-EU countries’.
The UK RN will upgrade its Type 45 destroyers to provide a ballistic missile defence capability while detailing plans for the ship's replacements to feature counter-hypersonic equipment.
Turkey appears to favour implementing a clause in the Montreux Convention that could limit Russian Navy movements in the Black Sea against Ukraine – the practical advantages for Kyiv would be marginal but it would score a diplomatic and political victory.
The wider impact of COVID-19 on the NZDF becomes more apparent as the introduction of new equipment is pushed back
HII has delivered 11 San Antonio-class LPDs, and a further three are under construction.
Work will assess two missile concepts, one subsonic and one supersonic.