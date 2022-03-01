Next-generation Italian submarine project passes system design review

Rendering of the U212 NFS. (Image: OCCAR)

The U212 NFS programme will be a ‘catalyst for enhanced international skills technologies amongst EU and non-EU countries’, says OCCAR.

The U212 Near Future Submarine (NFS) programme for the Italian Navy has passed another milestone with delivery of the system design review (SDR) on 22 February.

This followed the start of construction activities by Fincantieri on 11 January.

In February 2021, Fincantieri and OCCAR signed a €1.35 billion ($1.63 billion) contract to build two U212NFS diesel-electric submarines (plus two more boats on option) with deliveries scheduled for late 2027 and early 2029.

The U212 NFS will be slightly longer than the 56m Todaro-class Type 212A boats in service with the Italian Navy, and they will feature new lithium-ion batteries instead of lead-acid batteries.

Describing the SDR as ‘very demanding activity’, OCCAR described the NFS programme as a ‘catalyst for enhanced international skills technologies amongst EU and non-EU countries’.