Israel Shipyards to supply landing ships for undisclosed African customer

US approves almost $1 billion helicopter sale to Spain
Spain looks to move on from the SH-60B with a new potential purchase of US MH-60Rs for $950 million.
Israel Shipyards has signed an agreement two supply two landing ships, with an option for one more, to an unnamed African navy.
The Israeli company told Shephard that the timeline for delivery of the vessels was 22 months; however, it would not divulge any details on the design and tonnage of the ships or the customer.
The company would also not disclose where the ships would be built.
In a press release, Israel Shipyards said the vessels would be used ‘in operational missions and as logistical support for combat forces'.
Israel Shipyards is known for its fast patrol boats and offshore
The final corvette of the batch supplied by the K130 consortium has been laid down on keel, as announced NVL Group.
FSS Tosiwo Nakayama is the first of two 39.5m-long Guardian-class boats for the Federated States of Micronesia, built by Austal under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project.
Bjørnøya was built in Romania but it will be equipped, tested, and completed by Vard in Norway before it is handed over to the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency in 2023.
A large dry dock for Australia's navy will be the centrepiece of new construction in Western Australia.
Around 40 companies across Europe are already involved in the European Patrol Corvette project.