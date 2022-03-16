To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Israel Shipyards to supply landing ships for undisclosed African customer

16th March 2022 - 11:45 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Israel Shipyards is known for its OPV45 offshore patrol vessel design. (Photo: Israel Shipyards)

Mystery surrounds the identity of the latest African customer for Israel Shipyards.

Israel Shipyards has signed an agreement two supply two landing ships, with an option for one more, to an unnamed African navy.

The Israeli company told Shephard that the timeline for delivery of the vessels was 22 months; however, it would not divulge any details on the design and tonnage of the ships or the customer.

The company would also not disclose where the ships would be built.

In a press release, Israel Shipyards said the vessels would be used ‘in operational missions and as logistical support for combat forces'.

Israel Shipyards is known for its fast patrol boats and offshore

