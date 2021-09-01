Rafael provides naval warfare suite for the Shaldag Mk V

Silent Sentinel secures Mexican naval base coastal surveillance contract
Silent Sentinel cameras will form part of a new Mexican coastal surveillance system.
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has been awarded a contract to supply a comprehensive naval warfare systems suite for the Shaldag Mk V fast patrol boat (FPB) manufactured by Israel Shipyards.
The contract is valued at around $80 million and will be completed over a period of three years.
Rafael’s advanced naval warfare systems suite includes a combat management system, Typhoon and mini-Typhoon remote operating weapon systems, naval spike missiles, Sea-Com internal communication systems and other components.
The recipient nation has only been described as located in Southeast Asia. Although the nation has not been disclosed, the Philippines is a known Shaldag Mk V customer in the region.
The Shaldag Mk V is a multi-mission FPB designed to serve as both a naval and border police vessel.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the vessels are intended to replace the current serving Tomas Batilo-class FPBs, of which only two of eight remain in active service.
The boats are required to secure key sea lines of communications such as the Mindoro, Balabac, Sitbutu and Basilan Straits against conventional threats.
The Philippines is expected to receive the first three of eight Shaldag vessels in the first quarter of 2022.
As HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in Korea, attention turns to ROK’s indigenous aircraft carrier programme, with Babcock and HHI signing an MoU.
Four consortia obtain Competitive Procurement Phase design contracts for UK naval support vessels.
Australia begins preparations to incorporate SM-6 and SM-2 IIC with sale for related equipment and services.
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a new contract by the Naval Surface Warfare Center to deliver engineering services and supplies for the MK92 Fire Control system.
Indonesia looks to domestic shipbuilders for new naval vessels to patrol its vast archipelago.