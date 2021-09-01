Rafael provides naval warfare suite for the Shaldag Mk V

Rafael's Typhoon remotely-controlled weapon stations family enables defence against even multiple small and fast targets. (Photo: Rafael)

Rafael has been selected to provide its naval warfare systems to an undisclosed Southeast Asian nation.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has been awarded a contract to supply a comprehensive naval warfare systems suite for the Shaldag Mk V fast patrol boat (FPB) manufactured by Israel Shipyards.

The contract is valued at around $80 million and will be completed over a period of three years.

Rafael’s advanced naval warfare systems suite includes a combat management system, Typhoon and mini-Typhoon remote operating weapon systems, naval spike missiles, Sea-Com internal communication systems and other components.

The recipient nation has only been described as located in Southeast Asia. Although the nation has not been disclosed, the Philippines is a known Shaldag Mk V customer in the region.

The Shaldag Mk V is a multi-mission FPB designed to serve as both a naval and border police vessel.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the vessels are intended to replace the current serving Tomas Batilo-class FPBs, of which only two of eight remain in active service.

The boats are required to secure key sea lines of communications such as the Mindoro, Balabac, Sitbutu and Basilan Straits against conventional threats.

The Philippines is expected to receive the first three of eight Shaldag vessels in the first quarter of 2022.