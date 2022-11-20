Naval Iron Dome completes advanced interception tests
Rafael, the Israeli Navy and the Israeli MoD have completed advanced interception tests of the naval variant of the Iron Dome air defence system, C-Dome.
As part of the tests, C-Dome was fitted on the second of four Saar 6 corvettes, INS Oz. Oz follows another corvette INS Magen in being equipped with the air defence system.
Rafael Land and Naval Systems Directorate head EVP Dr Ran Gozali called C-Dome the first operational naval defence solution of its kind, adding that the Saar 6 test was a 'monumental achievement in the development of the system'.
Israeli MoD head Mose Patel said: 'The C-Dome system expertly identified threats and successfully intercepted them by launching Iron Dome interceptors towards them from the sea.
'C-Dome... promotes further operational flexibility and has become a part of the State of Israel's multi-tiered missile and air defence array.'
Rafael's 17 November announcement of the latest C-Dome test comes after, on 15 November, a commercial ship, Pacific Zircon, was struck by an armed drone off the coast of Oman.
In a 16 November statement, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said an Iranian-made UAV struck the Liberian-flagged tanker in a one-way attack.
The US said that an examination of debris confirmed the vessel was struck with a Shahed-series loitering munition. Shahed-series weapons have been supplied to Russia by Iran.
The Saar 6 corvettes are designed to patrol Israel's EEZ and protect infrastructure such as natural gas sites.
