Irish MRV under review

The new Multi-Role Vessel (MRV) planned for the Irish Naval Service (INS) is under review, with the intention to publish a tender in 2023.

A spokesperson from the INS told Shephard that the tender was ‘subject to government approval’ and that so far ‘the budget has not been finalised'.

However, the MRV procurement project has progressed with the appointment of Houlder Limited as marine advisors to support the acquisition programme. The INS spokesperson said that Houlder would ‘provide services to contribute to the evaluation, planning and management’ of the MRV project in conjunction with a defence civil/military project team.

The spokesperson