Irish MRV under review

Rohde & Schwarz delivers first Australian enhanced Cape-class boat
Rohde & Schwarz delivered the first of the Royal Australian Navy’s Enhanced Cape-class Patrol Boat (ECCPB) today, 23 March.
The new Multi-Role Vessel (MRV) planned for the Irish Naval Service (INS) is under review, with the intention to publish a tender in 2023.
A spokesperson from the INS told Shephard that the tender was ‘subject to government approval’ and that so far ‘the budget has not been finalised'.
However, the MRV procurement project has progressed with the appointment of Houlder Limited as marine advisors to support the acquisition programme. The INS spokesperson said that Houlder would ‘provide services to contribute to the evaluation, planning and management’ of the MRV project in conjunction with a defence civil/military project team.
The US Navy has recruited Fincantieri for the maintenance of its Avenger fleet, which has been in service since 1987.
While much of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has played out in the air and land domains, the naval aspect remains important. Attempted amphibious assaults, naval supply lines and ancient treaties regarding maritime movement have all been at the forefront of the conflict.
The non-deck penetrating Lionfish Top from Leonardo will equip various Royal Netherlands Navy vessels.
Passing the system design review for the lithium-ion battery system marks a step towards the potential production of up to four new submarines for the Italian Navy.
HSwMS Halland is the third and last Gotland-class submarine to go through a MLU.