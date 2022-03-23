To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Irish MRV under review

23rd March 2022 - 08:57 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

LÉ Eithne, the flagship of the INS, was the last naval vessel to be built in Ireland. (Photo: Irish Defence)

Modernisation of the Irish Naval Service includes the replacement of its ageing flagship LÉ Eithne, but budgetary issues could put this in doubt.

The new Multi-Role Vessel (MRV) planned for the Irish Naval Service (INS) is under review, with the intention to publish a tender in 2023.

A spokesperson from the INS told Shephard that the tender was ‘subject to government approval’ and that so far ‘the budget has not been finalised'.

However, the MRV procurement project has progressed with the appointment of Houlder Limited as marine advisors to support the acquisition programme. The INS spokesperson said that Houlder would ‘provide services to contribute to the evaluation, planning and management’ of the MRV project in conjunction with a defence civil/military project team.

The spokesperson

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us