To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Insight: What is the way forward for the propulsion systems of conventional submarines?

Insight: What is the way forward for the propulsion systems of conventional submarines?

4th November 2024 - 10:52 GMT | by Giovanni Rasio in Cherbourg, France

RSS

In September 2024, Naval Group was awarded a contract to deliver four Orka-class submarines as part of the Walrus Replacement Programme (Image: Naval Group).

Recent advancements in lithium-ion battery (LIB) technology have led to a resurgence of conventional diesel-electric submarines. As a result, shipbuilders like Naval Group have opted to move away from air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems and instead focus on a range of submarines equipped with a full LIB configuration.

AIP has served as a reference point for all countries operating non-nuclear submarines for decades. For example, the Netherlands, which operates older diesel-electric submarines equipped with traditional batteries, has long viewed the future adoption of next-generation AIP submarines as the most logical choice for their procurement needs. Recent developments in LIBs, however, have shuffled the deck in the underwater domain, making AIP-equipped submarines a less obvious procurement option.

Air independent propulsion vs full lithium-ion battery configuration

Whether based on fuel cells or Stirling engines, the AIP system provides energy directly to the electric motor that drives the submarine propeller. The

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free store ies per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Giovanni Rasio

Author

Giovanni Rasio

Giovanni Rasio is a Senior Naval Analyst at Shephard’s Defence Insight business intelligence service. Before …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us