Insight: What is the way forward for the propulsion systems of conventional submarines?

In September 2024, Naval Group was awarded a contract to deliver four Orka-class submarines as part of the Walrus Replacement Programme (Image: Naval Group).

Recent advancements in lithium-ion battery (LIB) technology have led to a resurgence of conventional diesel-electric submarines. As a result, shipbuilders like Naval Group have opted to move away from air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems and instead focus on a range of submarines equipped with a full LIB configuration.