Ingalls Shipbuilding to prepare newest Zumwalt-class destroyer for combat

30th August 2022 - 12:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Zumwalt-class destroyer Lyndon B. Johnson. (Photo: Ingalls Shipbuilding)

The USN has awarded Ingalls Shipbuilding a contract for combat systems availability work on USS Lyndon B. Johnson.

The Ingalls Shipbuilding division of Huntington Ingalls Inc has received a $41.65 million contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command to begin combat systems availability work on the USN Zumwalt-class destroyer Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002).

Work will include temporary dock services and maintenance plus other services to ‘accomplish the combat systems availability’ for the new guided-missile destroyer, the DoD announced on 29 August.

Ingalls Shipbuilding will perform the work at its yard in Pascagoula, Mississippi, for completion by October 2023.

Lyndon B. Johnson features ‘a state-of-the-art electric propulsion system, wave-piercing tumblehome hull, stealth design and is equipped with the most advanced warfighting technology and weaponry’, the shipbuilder noted in a 29 August statement.

The vessel was the third and final ship in the Zumwalt class to be launched (in December 2018). First-in-class USS Zumwalt and USS Michael Monsoor are both in active service with the USN.

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works was recently awarded a contract to install hypersonic missile launchers aboard USS Zumwalt.

