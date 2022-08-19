To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Bath Iron Works to install large launch modules for hypersonic missiles on USS Zumwalt

Bath Iron Works to install large launch modules for hypersonic missiles on USS Zumwalt

19th August 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

﻿USS Zumwalt with an SH-60R helicopter in the foreground. (Photo: USN/Liz Wolter)

Large Missile Vertical Launch System launch modules would enable USS Zumwalt to fire anti-ship hypersonic missiles.

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works has obtained a $20 million contract from the USN Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair to procure long-lead time materials for launch modules aboard the next-generation guided missile destroyer USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000).

Work on the Large Missile Vertical Launch System launch modules, which would be capable of firing the USN’s Intermediate-Range Conventional Prompt Strike (IRCPS) anti-ship hypersonic missile, will take place at four US locations for completion by June 2024.

Existing Mk 57 Vertical Launch System modules are too small for the future IRCPS hypersonic weapon, which the USN hopes to install aboard Zumwalt by 2025.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us