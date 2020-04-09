To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

HII begins fabrication of latest Arleigh Burke destroyer

9th April 2020 - 12:15 GMT | by Shephard News Team

RSS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has started the fabrication of the USN’s Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) guided missile destroyer Ted Stevens (DDG 128). This means that the first 100t of steel for the vessel has been cut.

The company has already manufactured and delivered 31 Arleigh Burke-class ships to the USN. Four others are under construction including the Delbert D Black (DDG 119), Frank E Peterson Jr. (DDG 121), Lenah H Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) and Jack H Lucas (DDG 125).

George Nungesser, DDG 51 programme manager at HII, said: ‘As we begin this important milestone in the construction of another great warship, we look forward to continuing production and carrying on the extraordinary legacy of the Navy destroyer fleet.’

Each Arleigh Burke-class vessel is estimated to cost $1.82 billion according to Shephard Defence Insight.

