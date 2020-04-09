HII begins fabrication of latest Arleigh Burke destroyer
Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has started the fabrication of the USN’s Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) guided missile destroyer Ted Stevens (DDG 128). This means that the first 100t of steel for the vessel has been cut.
The company has already manufactured and delivered 31 Arleigh Burke-class ships to the USN. Four others are under construction including the Delbert D Black (DDG 119), Frank E Peterson Jr. (DDG 121), Lenah H Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) and Jack H Lucas (DDG 125).
George Nungesser, DDG 51 programme manager at HII, said: ‘As we begin this important milestone in the construction of another great warship, we look forward to continuing production and carrying on the extraordinary legacy of the Navy destroyer fleet.’
Each Arleigh Burke-class vessel is estimated to cost $1.82 billion according to Shephard Defence Insight.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Naval Warfare
-
Australian navy commissions two additional Austal-built patrol boats
Despite bolstering its patrol fleet with new Evolved Cape-class vessels, the Royal Australian Navy’s offshore patrol vessel programme remains mired in delays, indecision and criticism over underwhelming capabilities.
-
Helsing unveils new AI-enabled uncrewed underwater glider
The glider, named SG-1 Fathom, has been designed to be scalable and affordable, and can be deployed for up to three months at a time, according to Helsing.
-
US Coast Guard faces the “greatest readiness challenge since World War II”, says Homeland Security Secretary
The service currently has diverse problems in its procurement programmes and capability gaps in its inventory, writes Shephard’s North America editor Flavia Camargos Pereira.
-
Euroatlas brings Greyshark AUV to Asia for its maiden visit
Euroatlas displayed its Greyshark autonomous underwater vehicle outside Europe for the first time, highlighting variant specifications and development progress at IMDEX 2025.