Industrial teams prepare roadmap for Indonesia aircraft carrier transformation
Indonesia’s newly commissioned aircraft carrier, KRI Sriwijaya, is unsuited to fixed-wing jets, but it can host uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs). The gap between what the ship was built to do and what Jakarta wants from it is where the industrial opportunity lies.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in Jakarta on 24 September gave that opportunity an industrial shape. Fincantieri, the Italian shipbuilder that designed and built the vessel, and PT PAL Indonesia, the country’s state-owned shipbuilder, agreed on a framework for modernising KRI Sriwijaya, which is the former Italian Navy carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi.
Neither company disclosed
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