Indra to equip South Korea’s KSS III submarine with Pegaso electronic defence system

The first Batch 2 KSS-III submarine for the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) will feature the Pegaso electronic defence system from Indra Sistemas, after the Spanish company obtained a contract from South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME).

A spokesperson for Indra told Shephard that the company could not divulge the value of the contract or timelines for delivery.

In the past, Indra equipped three submarines from the previous batch of the same class with EW systems.

Indra will work with Hanwha Systems on the high-level integration of Pegaso into the combat management system on the Batch 2 KSS-III boat.

The company …