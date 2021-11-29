Indra to equip South Korea’s KSS III submarine with Pegaso electronic defence system

Turkey receives indigenously manufactured submarine head section
STM has completed the construction of the first indigenously manufactured head section, which houses the torpedo tubes, for the NTSP.
The first Batch 2 KSS-III submarine for the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) will feature the Pegaso electronic defence system from Indra Sistemas, after the Spanish company obtained a contract from South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME).
A spokesperson for Indra told Shephard that the company could not divulge the value of the contract or timelines for delivery.
In the past, Indra equipped three submarines from the previous batch of the same class with EW systems.
Indra will work with Hanwha Systems on the high-level integration of Pegaso into the combat management system on the Batch 2 KSS-III boat.
The company …
Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou attended the naming and induction ceremony for the support ship Aias.
The Indian Navy's submarine-building programme has now reached the two-thirds point, with a fourth boat commissioned.
Value of heavyweight torpedo deal from NAVSEA exceeds $1 billion with the latest contract modification.
Austal USA — which built the Independence-class LCS vessels — could maintain them at bases in the Asia-Pacific region until late 2026.
Removing two Type 23 frigates from service early and extending the life of three others would enhance RN fleet availability, says Adm Sir Tony Radakin.