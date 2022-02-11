Indonesia flutters eyes at French submarines

Jakarta inked an MoU for two Scorpene submarines for the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) on 10 February, the same day that Indonesia signed a contract for 42 Rafale fighter aircraft.

Florence Parly, French Minister of the Armed Forces, and Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto were present at the signing ceremony between officials from Naval Group and PT PAL.

The agreement encompasses the construction of the two Scorpene boats in Indonesia via technology transfer, plus support, weapons and training.

It must be stressed that no purchase contract has been signed yet.

Concerning the MoU, Pierre Eric Pommellet, CEO of Naval Group,