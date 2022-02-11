Indonesia flutters eyes at French submarines

Draper continues involvement with Trident guidance system
The USN has awarded another Mk 6 guidance system-related contract to the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory.
Jakarta inked an MoU for two Scorpene submarines for the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) on 10 February, the same day that Indonesia signed a contract for 42 Rafale fighter aircraft.
Florence Parly, French Minister of the Armed Forces, and Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto were present at the signing ceremony between officials from Naval Group and PT PAL.
The agreement encompasses the construction of the two Scorpene boats in Indonesia via technology transfer, plus support, weapons and training.
It must be stressed that no purchase contract has been signed yet.
Concerning the MoU, Pierre Eric Pommellet, CEO of Naval Group,
The future Constellation-class frigate requires a variable-depth sonar to locate submarines, UUVs and other subsurface threats.
Representatives from Babcock have met Greek defence officials, as several options remain on the table for the Hellenic Navy's corvette requirement.
Little is known about a new type of submarine spotted in China, but it is likely destined for the PLA Navy.
Finland is looking for new vessels to replace its in-service Kiiski and Kuha-class vessels.
Under its Force Design 2030, the USN and USMC envisage a fleet of 24-35 Light Amphibious Warships that can operate in regions such as the Indo-Pacific for up 30 days at a time.