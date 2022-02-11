To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indonesia flutters eyes at French submarines

11th February 2022 - 03:14 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

India and Malaysia (with one of its two submarines pictured here) are the only Scorpene customers in Asia so far. (Gordon Arthur)

Indonesia seems set to turn its affections for South Korean submarines to French ones.

Jakarta inked an MoU for two Scorpene submarines for the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) on 10 February, the same day that Indonesia signed a contract for 42 Rafale fighter aircraft.

Florence Parly, French Minister of the Armed Forces, and Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto were present at the signing ceremony between officials from Naval Group and PT PAL.

The agreement encompasses the construction of the two Scorpene boats in Indonesia via technology transfer, plus support, weapons and training.

It must be stressed that no purchase contract has been signed yet.

Concerning the MoU, Pierre Eric Pommellet, CEO of Naval Group,

