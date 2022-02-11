Indonesia finally splurges on fighters, European ones

Indonesia has something of a reputation when it comes to military procurements – casting its net wide, showing interest in disparate equipment and then changing its mind.

However, Jakarta has now gone one step farther by putting pen to paper for a Rafale contract, although it has been seeking F-15EX fighters from the US as well.

On 10 February, a contract was signed in Jakarta for six Rafales for the Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU), but which includes an option for 36 additional aircraft. This quantity will be enough to equip two squadrons, though their locations are yet to be confirmed.