Indonesia finally splurges on fighters, European ones

11th February 2022 - 03:06 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Indonesia is adding a fleet of 42 Rafale fighters from France to its air force. (Gordon Arthur)

On the very same day that Indonesia's air force signed up for Rafale fighters, it received formal approval to buy F-15s from the US.

Indonesia has something of a reputation when it comes to military procurements – casting its net wide, showing interest in disparate equipment and then changing its mind. 

However, Jakarta has now gone one step farther by putting pen to paper for a Rafale contract, although it has been seeking F-15EX fighters from the US as well.

On 10 February, a contract was signed in Jakarta for six Rafales for the Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU), but which includes an option for 36 additional aircraft. This quantity will be enough to equip two squadrons, though their locations are yet to be confirmed.

