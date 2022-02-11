Indonesia finally splurges on fighters, European ones

USAF kickstarts E-3G AWACS replacement effort
The USAF has stepped up efforts to replace a fleet of Boeing E-3 Sentry Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft.
Indonesia has something of a reputation when it comes to military procurements – casting its net wide, showing interest in disparate equipment and then changing its mind.
However, Jakarta has now gone one step farther by putting pen to paper for a Rafale contract, although it has been seeking F-15EX fighters from the US as well.
On 10 February, a contract was signed in Jakarta for six Rafales for the Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU), but which includes an option for 36 additional aircraft. This quantity will be enough to equip two squadrons, though their locations are yet to be confirmed.
A future conflict between Russia and Ukraine could see KUB used as a defensive loitering munition in a form of aerial minefield against the Bayraktar TB2.
Will the P-8A Poseidon share the same fate as the Super Hornet and Pegasus?
With the battle for the UK's New Medium Helicopter well underway, the question is, can it meet an in-service date of 2025 and what are the implications for UK plc?
Brazil had almost halved its KC-390 order from 28 aircraft to 15, but now it requires 22 in line with new 'budget conditions' for the Brazilian Air Force.
US-based SME Advanced Aircraft Company will develop the portable HMAR hybrid fuel-electric sUAS for tactical ISR missions.