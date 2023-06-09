To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indonesia commissions next KCR-60M missile boats and constructs new OPVs

9th June 2023 - 10:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

In the foreground is the fifth KCR-60M fast attack craft, KRI Kapak, while in the background is KRI Panah. (Photo: PT PAL)

Indonesian is building two OPVs, and two additional missile boats were recently commissioned as well.

The Indonesian Navy welcomed its next two KCR-60M missile patrol boats into the service in a ceremony in Surabaya on 17 May, while construction of two OPVs continues elsewhere.

KRI Kapak (‘625’) and KRI Panah (‘626’) are the fifth and sixth examples of the KCR-60M class respectively, after PT PAL kicked off construction in 2019. They were launched on 5 December 2021 and 20 April 2022.

At the turn of the year, they underwent harbour and sea acceptance trials, where they achieved a top speed of 30kt. The new boats also performed live-fire tests before being accepted into service.

