Indonesia commissions next KCR-60M missile boats and constructs new OPVs
The Indonesian Navy welcomed its next two KCR-60M missile patrol boats into the service in a ceremony in Surabaya on 17 May, while construction of two OPVs continues elsewhere.
KRI Kapak (‘625’) and KRI Panah (‘626’) are the fifth and sixth examples of the KCR-60M class respectively, after PT PAL kicked off construction in 2019. They were launched on 5 December 2021 and 20 April 2022.
At the turn of the year, they underwent harbour and sea acceptance trials, where they achieved a top speed of 30kt. The new boats also performed live-fire tests before being accepted into service.
