Indonesia awaits donated corvette from Seoul

27th January 2022 - 00:26 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Pictured is the Pohang-class corvette ROKS Jinju before it was transferred to the Egyptian Navy. Indonesia will receive a similar vessel. (Gordon Arthur)

Indonesia has joined the queue to receive a decommissioned corvette from South Korea.

South Korea has an active campaign of military diplomacy whereby it transfers decommissioned equipment to other nations. The next recipient of a naval vessel will be the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL).

On 20 January, Adm Yudo Margono, Chief of Staff of the TNI-AL, announced that his navy would receive a retired corvette. He revealed, ‘I would like to thank Korea for the donation of corvettes to strengthen Indonesia’s naval power.’

He did not state what type of corvette, but it will inevitably be a Pohang-class vessel, which the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) has been gradually paying off in recent

