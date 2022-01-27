Indonesia awaits donated corvette from Seoul

Naval Warfare magazine: Ukraine Navy reconstruction, Next-generation destroyers and more
South Korea has an active campaign of military diplomacy whereby it transfers decommissioned equipment to other nations. The next recipient of a naval vessel will be the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL).
On 20 January, Adm Yudo Margono, Chief of Staff of the TNI-AL, announced that his navy would receive a retired corvette. He revealed, ‘I would like to thank Korea for the donation of corvettes to strengthen Indonesia’s naval power.’
He did not state what type of corvette, but it will inevitably be a Pohang-class vessel, which the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) has been gradually paying off in recent
Next-generation German Navy frigates will feature subsystems from Rolls-Royce Power Systems.
The presence of an elongated sail on concept artwork and the high price tag of the submarines has prompted questions about the capabilities of new boats ordered by Israel from Germany.
Was damage to the corvette Provorny in a December 2021 fire more serious than the Russian Navy and MoD care to admit?
Tests continue under the autonomous mine clearance vessel programme for the Belgian and Dutch navies, with the latest focus being on launch and recovery systems.
The recent arrival of four Flex Fighter vessels in Ghana reflects efforts by the West African nation to augment its offshore security capabilities.