Indo-Pacific-geared corvette design unveiled by Abu Dhabi Ship Building

24th May 2023 - 10:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

A rendering of ADSB's 92m corvette design. (Photo: ADSB)

At the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 2023) event in Malaysia, Emirati shipbuilder Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) has unveiled a new 92m corvette design.

The firm, part of the UAE's Edge conglomerate, says the new multi-role vessel is low-profile and equipped for a range of littoral missions, meeting the demands of the Indo-Pacific region.

At the start of May, Shephard reported ADSB was in talks with regional players, including Malaysia and Indonesia, for potential ship deals.

The new 92m Corvette was designed by ADSB in the UAE.

The shipbuilder's CEO, David Massey, said: 'Presenting the 92-metre corvette in time for LIMA 2023 marks a significant achievement for us as we reaffirm our commitment to the Southeast Asian markets and expand our product portfolio to

