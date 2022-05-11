Indo-Pacific 2022: Kongsberg shows StrikeMaster concept

Kongsberg Defence Australia showed a scale model of a Thales Bushmaster 4x4 single-cab ‘ute’ married to a twin-canister Naval Strike Missile (NSM) launcher at the Indo-Pacific 2022 naval exhibition in Sydney.

Kongsberg and Thales are putting a demonstrator vehicle together, with the system labelled the StrikeMaster. The actual vehicle will be ready for exhibition at Land Forces 2022 in October.

It will be offered for Project Land 4100 Phase 2, with Australia seeking a deployable land-based anti-ship missile with a range of at least 250km.

Each missile canister weighs 900kg, and the complete launcher mechanism adds up to less than