Indo-Pacific 2022: Kongsberg shows StrikeMaster concept

Philippine Coast Guard commissions its newest and largest vessel
Built by Japan’s Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, BRP Teresa Magbanua has a maximum speed of 24kt and a range of 4,000nmi.
Kongsberg Defence Australia showed a scale model of a Thales Bushmaster 4x4 single-cab ‘ute’ married to a twin-canister Naval Strike Missile (NSM) launcher at the Indo-Pacific 2022 naval exhibition in Sydney.
Kongsberg and Thales are putting a demonstrator vehicle together, with the system labelled the StrikeMaster. The actual vehicle will be ready for exhibition at Land Forces 2022 in October.
It will be offered for Project Land 4100 Phase 2, with Australia seeking a deployable land-based anti-ship missile with a range of at least 250km.
Each missile canister weighs 900kg, and the complete launcher mechanism adds up to less than
The 12-ship Columbia-class will replace the USN’s Ohio-class submarines.
The AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 combat system suite being provided to Australia and the US uses passive sonar to provide early warning of threat torpedoes.
A Tasmanian company is positioning its watercraft, using a unique construction material, for Australian naval requirements.
Austal has shown off a new OPV design that straddles a gap in its range, plus it is pursuing unmanned versions of its vessels.
The sinking in April of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea flagship, although not evidence of a major change in the naval domain, is a far cry from the pre-emptive scuttling of Ukraine’s own flagship. The donation of increasingly advanced materiel demonstrates increased faith in Ukraine’s ability to resist the Russian invaders.