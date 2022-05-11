To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indo-Pacific 2022: Kongsberg shows StrikeMaster concept

11th May 2022 - 19:13 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Sydney

A scale model representing the developmental StrikeMaster, which pairs Naval Strike Missiles with a Bushmaster vehicle. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Kongsberg has become heavily involved in Australian missile programmes in recent years.

Kongsberg Defence Australia showed a scale model of a Thales Bushmaster 4x4 single-cab ‘ute’ married to a twin-canister Naval Strike Missile (NSM) launcher at the Indo-Pacific 2022 naval exhibition in Sydney.

Kongsberg and Thales are putting a demonstrator vehicle together, with the system labelled the StrikeMaster. The actual vehicle will be ready for exhibition at Land Forces 2022 in October.

It will be offered for Project Land 4100 Phase 2, with Australia seeking a deployable land-based anti-ship missile with a range of at least 250km.

Each missile canister weighs 900kg, and the complete launcher mechanism adds up to less than

