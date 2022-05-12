Indo-Pacific 2022: Australian Army demands capable landing craft

On 19 December 2021, Australia launched an RfT for the Littoral Manoeuvre Vessel - Medium (LMV-M) requirement under Project Land 8710 Phase 1A. At Indo-Pacific 2022 in Sydney, Shephard talked to four contenders intending to respond to this tender for ship-to-shore movement by the deadline of 14 June.

The competitors are Birdon; Navantia Australia teamed with UGL; Raytheon Australia with Austal and BMT; and Serco working with Civmech.

The government mandated that the steel-hulled LMV-Ms be built in Henderson, Western Australia, while Trevor Dove, BMT’s Senior BD Manager, described the Australian requirements as ‘advanced’, similar to what the US might field,