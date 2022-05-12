To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indo-Pacific 2022: Australian Army demands capable landing craft

12th May 2022 - 06:34 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Sydney

Raytheon Australia, Austal and BMT are offering their Independent Littoral Manoeuvre Vessel to the Australian Army. (Raytheon Australia)

Australia has very stringent requirements for new medium landing craft, and four domestic contenders have emerged.

On 19 December 2021, Australia launched an RfT for the Littoral Manoeuvre Vessel - Medium (LMV-M) requirement under Project Land 8710 Phase 1A. At Indo-Pacific 2022 in Sydney, Shephard talked to four contenders intending to respond to this tender for ship-to-shore movement by the deadline of 14 June.

The competitors are Birdon; Navantia Australia teamed with UGL; Raytheon Australia with Austal and BMT; and Serco working with Civmech.

The government mandated that the steel-hulled LMV-Ms be built in Henderson, Western Australia, while Trevor Dove, BMT’s Senior BD Manager, described the Australian requirements as ‘advanced’, similar to what the US might field,

