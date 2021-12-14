To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia ramps up medium landing craft tender

14th December 2021 - 20:32 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Australian Army is looking for replacements for LCM-8 landing craft. (Gordon Arthur)

Australia's programme to build army medium landing craft has officially kicked off with a tender.

Australia has set out requirements for a fleet of up to 18 Littoral Manoeuvre Vessels - Medium (LMV-M) with the release of a request for tender (RfT) on 10 December.

These new landing craft are being sought to replace Australian Army in-service LCM-8 craft.

The steel-hulled LMV-Ms will ‘provide independent shore-to-shore and ship-to-shore capability, to enable manoeuvre and sustainment of the amphibious joint force over extended ranges in restricted littoral and riverine environments’, the RfT explained.

The programme known as Project Land 8710 Phase 1A said the LMV-M must be able to carry the full range of current or future armoured …

