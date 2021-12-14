Australia ramps up medium landing craft tender

Indian spate of tests includes a missile-assisted torpedo
India's weapons research agency has conducted tests on a missile-assisted torpedo, short-range surface-to-air missile, extended-range rockets and more.
Australia has set out requirements for a fleet of up to 18 Littoral Manoeuvre Vessels - Medium (LMV-M) with the release of a request for tender (RfT) on 10 December.
These new landing craft are being sought to replace Australian Army in-service LCM-8 craft.
The steel-hulled LMV-Ms will ‘provide independent shore-to-shore and ship-to-shore capability, to enable manoeuvre and sustainment of the amphibious joint force over extended ranges in restricted littoral and riverine environments’, the RfT explained.
The programme known as Project Land 8710 Phase 1A said the LMV-M must be able to carry the full range of current or future armoured …
USN Task Force 59 is integrating USVs and AI into 5th Fleet operations.
Denmark and Norway have officially signed as co-financiers of Europe’s joint corvette effort, according to a 13 December Fincantieri statement.
Construction of two new 90m-long modular multimission patrol vessels is just one aspect of naval modernisation in Bulgaria.
Indigenous construction of Pakistan's new conventional submarines is now under way.
French company iXblue is to equip four multirole Finnish corvettes under the Squadron 2020 programme.