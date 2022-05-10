Indo-Pacific 2022: Austal shows versatile new OPV 60

Indo-Pacific 2022: PFG unveils Sentinel 1100 watercraft
A Tasmanian company is positioning its watercraft, using a unique construction material, for Australian naval requirements.
Austal used the occasion of Indo-Pacific 2022 in Sydney to debut its OPV 60 design. To extend the 60m-long platform’s appeal, Austal is offering it in three mission configurations.
The basic steel-hulled design has many things in common, such as a stern ramp for launching RHIBs (instead of davits used on the Evolved Cape class, for example). There is also a stern launchpad for VTOL UAVs, a small crane at the stern and a combat information centre inside.
The baseline vessel has a 10.6m beam and 3m draught. Its top speed is 23.5kt, and the OPV 60 can achieve a
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
A Tasmanian company is positioning its watercraft, using a unique construction material, for Australian naval requirements.
The sinking in April of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea flagship, although not evidence of a major change in the naval domain, is a far cry from the pre-emptive scuttling of Ukraine’s own flagship. The donation of increasingly advanced materiel demonstrates increased faith in Ukraine’s ability to resist the Russian invaders.
BMT has thrown its hat into the ring for Australia's joint support ship requirement.
For the first time, Australia is moving towards developing extra-large autonomous underwater vehicles.
HMS Dreadnought is scheduled to enter service in the early 2030s as the first of a new generation of SSBNs for the RN.
Lethality was a key topic during the First Sea Lord's Sea Power Conference, with UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey saying he wanted to see the RN lead the way in the field.