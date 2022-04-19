Australia orders extra Evolved Cape-class patrol boats

Austal Australia has received a contract for two additional Evolved Cape-class patrol boats, which the company will build in Henderson, Western Australia.

During a visit to Austal’s shipyard on 18 April, Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the announcement.

This latest order for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) is worth A$124 million ($91.7 million), and it comes on top of six vessels already under construction via a fast-tracked A$350 million ($226.3 million) contract announced on 1 May 2020.

Paddy Gregg, CEO of Austal, said: ‘This announcement for additional Evolved Cape-class patrol boats further strengthens and supports Australian sovereign shipbuilding capability, and