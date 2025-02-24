Indigenous Iranian Fateh-class submarine fires Valfajr torpedoes in exercise

The Islamic Republic of Iran Navy’s (IRIN’s) indigenous submarine, IRIS Fateh, has been observed deploying the Iranian-built Valfajr homing torpedo during the operational phase of the army's joint Zolfaqar 1403 exercise on 22 February.

The Fateh is the first indigenously developed and built submarine to serve within the IRIN. Commissioned in February 2019, it is also the country’s first semi-heavy submarine category, sitting between the light Ghadir class and the heavy Kilo-class submarines.

The launch of the Valfajr torpedoes was viewed by IRIN as a significant milestone in the submarine’s development.

The IRIS Fateh was not the only vessel to launch the Valfajr torpedoes during the exercise. Both the Tariq and Ghadir-class vessels were also seen to launch the torpedo, which Iran said showed the operational readiness and increasing sophistication of its submarine force.

The Valfajr torpedo uses compressed air as a propellant, which gives it extended range compared to traditional torpedoes.

It has been in mass production since 2015, but the IRIN claimed that its successful deployment by a number of different submarines during the exercise was a sign that the nation’s submarine force was growing in both strength and ability.

The single-vessel Fateh-class is a diesel-electric coastal vessel and is regarded as central to Iran’s ongoing modernisation of its submarine fleet.

Commissioned in 2019, the IRIS Fateh has an estimated displacement of 600t and a length of 48m. Designed for coastal defence, it can reach submerged speeds of up to 23kt and is equipped with six torpedo tubes, which can launch torpedoes as well as anti-ship cruise missiles.

The confirmation of its launch of Valfajr torpedoes is a step forward on the Fateh’s planned development cycle. Iran has announced plans to further enhance the Fateh by integrating an air-independent propulsion system, which would significantly increase the vessel’s underwater endurance.

