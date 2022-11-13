Indian Navy tests SLBM as part of nuclear triad
The Indian Navy (IN) is awaiting delivery of the INS Arighat (S3) SSBN that is currently undergoing sea trials. Meanwhile, India’s third SSBN, the larger S4, is believed to have moved from dry dock to water.
Unlike the 6,000t INS Arihant (S2) and S3 – which are armed with four K-4 or 12 K-15 submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) – S4 will have eight K-4 or 24 K-15 SLBMs launched through vertical tubes.
To validate its SSBN programme, the MoD test-fired an SLBM from INS Arihant on 14 October, likely with an operational 750km-range K-15.
‘The missile was tested to a
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
Trio of milestones progress German naval projects
Missiles, ammunition and ASW solutions announcements have come as part of a flurry of German naval news.
-
New Maltese flagship arrives in Valletta
The new OPV will patrol the waters of the central Mediterranean as the island’s flagship vessel.
-
Naval Group floats first French FDI frigate
French shipbuilder Naval Group is building eight, plus a possible extra one, FDI frigates for the French and Greek navies.
-
New Swedish signal intelligence ship goes to sea amid Baltic tensions
Following sea trials, HSwMS Artemis will be delivered to the Swedish Armed Forces to begin its mission of hoovering up intelligence in Baltic waters.
-
Australian navy welcomes third Evolved Cape patrol boat
Australia has received a third patrol boat from Austal, while the same shipbuilder has received a contract for an additional Guardian-class patrol boat for a Pacific island nation.