Indian Navy tests SLBM as part of nuclear triad

13th November 2022 - 22:12 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

India test-fired an SLBM – presumed to be a K-15 – from the submerged INS Arihant SSBN. (Photo: Indian MoD)

India has two new indigenously designed SSBNs in build, while its in-service INS Arihant recently test-fired a ballistic missile.

The Indian Navy (IN) is awaiting delivery of the INS Arighat (S3) SSBN that is currently undergoing sea trials. Meanwhile, India’s third SSBN, the larger S4, is believed to have moved from dry dock to water.

Unlike the 6,000t INS Arihant (S2) and S3 – which are armed with four K-4 or 12 K-15 submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) – S4 will have eight K-4 or 24 K-15 SLBMs launched through vertical tubes.

To validate its SSBN programme, the MoD test-fired an SLBM from INS Arihant on 14 October, likely with an operational 750km-range K-15.

‘The missile was tested to a

