Indian Navy experiences underwater capability gap

21st October 2022 - 04:00 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

This is the Amogh AUV, developed jointly by Larsen & Toubro in India, and Edgelab in Italy. (Photo: Edgelab)

Indian progress on acquiring and deploying AUVs is still rather pedestrian, leaving capability gaps in underwater detection.

China’s underwater surveillance near Indonesia may have sped up the Indian Navy’s (IN) plans to release its delayed ‘unmanned road map’. In step with such ambitions, the third-generation Amogh AUV, developed by Larsen & Toubro in collaboration with Italy’s Edgelab, was displayed at DefExpo 2022.

Meaning ‘precise’, Amogh has a containerised design with an integrated launch and recovery system and a maintenance support system for ease of use.

The Amogh can be used for hydrographic, underwater surveillance and recognition operations.

Although Indian AUV progress is lacklustre, also on display at DefExpo were a Defence Research and Development Organisation

Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

