Indian Navy affirms shopping list for AUVs

Royal Australian Navy extends Camcopter S-100 contract
The Royal Australian Navy has extended its Camcopter S-100 contract by three years.
Maritime security threats in the Indian Ocean, humanitarian missions and a steady move towards augmenting its blue-water navy role is pushing the Indian Navy (IN) towards procuring autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) from technology-challenged domestic industry, with possible collaboration with the US.
Adm Karambir Singh, Chief of Naval Staff, said at a virtual seminar, ‘The US has given us some exposure to their systems that we would [want] to pursue.’
Considerable performance enhancements are required for things such as underwater weapons and sensors, since their critical subsystems are of imported origin, acknowledged the Indian Navy Indigenisation Plan 2015-30. The MoD has ...
Local SME to conduct dockyard services for Latvian Naval Forces vessels.
Raytheon's Joint Precision Approach and Landing System that helps aircraft safely land on carriers in conditions up to sea state five has seen several nations' interest as they look to develop their own aircraft carrier programmes.
A new OPV design is one item for sale as Japan pushes hard to increase defence equipment exports. (ATLA)
MKEK claims a rapid R&D phase for an indigenous naval gun amid a wider push in Turkey to shrug off reliance on imports.
The USN wants to combine the best capabilities of its Seawolf, Virginia, and Columbia-class submarines as it looks to move ahead with its next-generation SSN(X) attack submarine.