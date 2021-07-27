To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

Indian Navy affirms shopping list for AUVs

27th July 2021 - 00:03 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

The Adamya from Larsen & Toubro is an AUV designed to be launched from a submarine torpedo tube. (Gordon Arthur)

India does not have a large number of AUVs in service, but it now has a road map to change that situation.

Maritime security threats in the Indian Ocean, humanitarian missions and a steady move towards augmenting its blue-water navy role is pushing the Indian Navy (IN) towards procuring autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) from technology-challenged domestic industry, with possible collaboration with the US.

Adm Karambir Singh, Chief of Naval Staff, said at a virtual seminar, ‘The US has given us some exposure to their systems that we would [want] to pursue.’

Considerable performance enhancements are required for things such as underwater weapons and sensors, since their critical subsystems are of imported origin, acknowledged the Indian Navy Indigenisation Plan 2015-30. The MoD has ...

