Indian Navy affirms shopping list for AUVs

Maritime security threats in the Indian Ocean, humanitarian missions and a steady move towards augmenting its blue-water navy role is pushing the Indian Navy (IN) towards procuring autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) from technology-challenged domestic industry, with possible collaboration with the US.

Adm Karambir Singh, Chief of Naval Staff, said at a virtual seminar, ‘The US has given us some exposure to their systems that we would [want] to pursue.’

Considerable performance enhancements are required for things such as underwater weapons and sensors, since their critical subsystems are of imported origin, acknowledged the Indian Navy Indigenisation Plan 2015-30. The MoD has ...