Indian Navy beefs up diving support and submarine rescue capability

26th September 2022 - 03:19 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The two new diving support vessels launched by Hindustan Shipyards Limited in September are here seen top to tail. (Photo: HSL)

Even though two newly launched diving support vessels are on the way, the Indian Navy is still looking to lease a DSRV mothership/submarine rescue vessel.

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) launched a pair of indigenously designed diving support vessels for the Indian Navy (IN) in Vishakapatnam on 22 September.

To be christened INS Nistar and Nipun, these are the first such vessels constructed in India, and they incorporate approximately 80% Indian content.

Adm R. Hari Kumar, the IN’s Chief of Naval Staff, attended the launch ceremony for the diving support vessels.

The ships are designed to support deep-sea diving and submarine rescue missions, and are thus each equipped with a deep submergence rescue vehicle (DSRV) manufactured by James Fisher Defence. These DSRVs delivered by the

