Indian Navy beefs up diving support and submarine rescue capability

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) launched a pair of indigenously designed diving support vessels for the Indian Navy (IN) in Vishakapatnam on 22 September.

To be christened INS Nistar and Nipun, these are the first such vessels constructed in India, and they incorporate approximately 80% Indian content.

Adm R. Hari Kumar, the IN’s Chief of Naval Staff, attended the launch ceremony for the diving support vessels.

The ships are designed to support deep-sea diving and submarine rescue missions, and are thus each equipped with a deep submergence rescue vehicle (DSRV) manufactured by James Fisher Defence. These DSRVs delivered by the