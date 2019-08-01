To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India to transfer a submarine to Myanmar

1st August 2019 - 19:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Hong Kong

Indian media outlets have reported that Delhi will supply a single Kilo-class submarine to the Myanmar Navy later this year to help the latter establish its first ever underwater force.

The Kilo-class vessel in question is INS Sindhuvir, which is currently being refurbished by the Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam. The Indian Navy (IN) commissioned this Russian-built vessel on 26 August 1988, and it underwent modernisation in Russia from 1997-99.

The Myanmar Navy will use this boat for training purposes as it looks to establish its own fleet of submarines to patrol the Bay of Bengal.

