India maintains busy tempo of laying down and launching ships

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) laid the keel for its first Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASWSWC) in a ceremony in Kochi on 30 August.

On the same occasion, CSL cut steel on its sixth and seventh ASWSWCs.

The Indian Navy (IN) will receive 16 such vessels, and they are destined to replace incumbent Abhay-class corvettes.

CSL and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) share equal production of the type. However, the latter has parcelled out half its allotment to Larsen & Toubro Shipbuilding under a public-private partnership.

On 17 June, GRSE laid the keels for its second and third