To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

India awards contract for two multipurpose vessels

29th March 2022 - 04:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The signing ceremony for the Indian Navy’s two new Multipurpose Vessels to be built by L&T. (PIB)

India will build new vessels designed to perform a wide range of support tasks for the country's navy.

Larsen & Toubro received a contract for two new support ships, what the Indian Navy (IN) calls Multipurpose Vessels (MPV) on 25 March. The vessels will be constructed at the firm’s shipyard in Kattupalli near Chennai.

According to the Indian MoD, the ‘Buy Indian’ deal is worth INR8.87 billion ($117.1 million), and the first vessel should be delivered by May 2025.

L&T will source most of the equipment for these MPVs from domestic suppliers as part of the government’s plan to boost indigenous industry.

The MPVs – the first of their kind in the IN – will perform a wide range

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us