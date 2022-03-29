India awards contract for two multipurpose vessels

Larsen & Toubro received a contract for two new support ships, what the Indian Navy (IN) calls Multipurpose Vessels (MPV) on 25 March. The vessels will be constructed at the firm’s shipyard in Kattupalli near Chennai.

According to the Indian MoD, the ‘Buy Indian’ deal is worth INR8.87 billion ($117.1 million), and the first vessel should be delivered by May 2025.

L&T will source most of the equipment for these MPVs from domestic suppliers as part of the government’s plan to boost indigenous industry.

The MPVs – the first of their kind in the IN – will perform a wide range