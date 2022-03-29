India awards contract for two multipurpose vessels

USN orders seeker suites for Maritime Strike Tomahawk
New seeker suites will be installed in recertified Tomahawk missiles for the USN.
Larsen & Toubro received a contract for two new support ships, what the Indian Navy (IN) calls Multipurpose Vessels (MPV) on 25 March. The vessels will be constructed at the firm’s shipyard in Kattupalli near Chennai.
According to the Indian MoD, the ‘Buy Indian’ deal is worth INR8.87 billion ($117.1 million), and the first vessel should be delivered by May 2025.
L&T will source most of the equipment for these MPVs from domestic suppliers as part of the government’s plan to boost indigenous industry.
The MPVs – the first of their kind in the IN – will perform a wide range
After casting Austal adrift, the Philippines will now look to a different overseas shipyard to build six OPVs.
Wherever possible, Indonesia is using local shipbuilders to build vessels for its disparate naval requirements.
Both Japan and South Korea are building frigates, with the former commissioning the first of a new class and the latter launching the last of a class on 22 March.
Metal Shark will establish FY2022 and FY2023 pricing for four Near Coastal Patrol Vessels destined to be operated by US allies in Central America and the Caribbean.
Greece will receive three frigates by 2026 under a deal with France's Naval Group.