To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

India approves more P-8 aircraft

25th June 2019 - 17:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Hong Kong

RSS

On 20 June the Indian MoD approved the acquisition of an extra ten P-8I Neptune maritime patrol aircraft for the Indian Navy (IN), just the first hurdle in a multi-step procurement process.

The aircraft themselves will be acquired from Boeing through a direct commercial sale, while weaponry, radar and other equipment will proceed via the FMS route.

The deal, approved so far by the Services Capital Acquisition Plan Categorisation Higher Committee, is worth approximately INR225 billion ($3.2 billion). This committee is headed by the Chief of Integrated Staff, and it includes the vice chiefs of staff of the three services.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us