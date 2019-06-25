India approves more P-8 aircraft
On 20 June the Indian MoD approved the acquisition of an extra ten P-8I Neptune maritime patrol aircraft for the Indian Navy (IN), just the first hurdle in a multi-step procurement process.
The aircraft themselves will be acquired from Boeing through a direct commercial sale, while weaponry, radar and other equipment will proceed via the FMS route.
The deal, approved so far by the Services Capital Acquisition Plan Categorisation Higher Committee, is worth approximately INR225 billion ($3.2 billion). This committee is headed by the Chief of Integrated Staff, and it includes the vice chiefs of staff of the three services.
