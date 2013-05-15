To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

IMDEX 2013: ST Electronics introduces maritime C2 concept

15th May 2013 - 07:33 GMT | by Beth Stevenson in Singapore

ST Electronics has premiered its Comprehensive Maritime Awareness System (CMAS), a maritime C2 analytical tool that integrates different data feeds to analyse big data at IMDEX Asia.

The concept uses different data feeds to provide a common operating picture in order to prevent illegal maritime activities. 

‘This is a first in the world,’ David Tan Cheow Beng, VP of ST Electronics’ defence business, explained to Shephard. ‘There is a lot of power in big data and we are taking it to the next level.

‘The idea behind CMAS is that fishing and maritime is global; you have to work out

