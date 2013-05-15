IMDEX 2013: ST Electronics introduces maritime C2 concept
ST Electronics has premiered its Comprehensive Maritime Awareness System (CMAS), a maritime C2 analytical tool that integrates different data feeds to analyse big data at IMDEX Asia.
The concept uses different data feeds to provide a common operating picture in order to prevent illegal maritime activities.
‘This is a first in the world,’ David Tan Cheow Beng, VP of ST Electronics’ defence business, explained to Shephard. ‘There is a lot of power in big data and we are taking it to the next level.
‘The idea behind CMAS is that fishing and maritime is global; you have to work out
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
US Coast Guard faces the “greatest readiness challenge since World War II”, says Homeland Security Secretary
The service currently has diverse problems in its procurement programmes and capability gaps in its inventory, writes Shephard’s North America editor Flavia Camargos Pereira.
-
Euroatlas brings Greyshark AUV to Asia for its maiden visit
Euroatlas displayed its Greyshark autonomous underwater vehicle outside Europe for the first time, highlighting variant specifications and development progress at IMDEX 2025.
-
Metal Shark starts production on HSMUSVs as US shipyard targets further Caribbean orders
The US shipyard’s new High Speed Maneuverable Unmanned Surface Vessel (HSMUSV) will have a range of more than 500 nautical miles.
-
ST Engineering to supply the Republic of Singapore Navy with counter-mine systems
Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) will supply uncrewed naval systems and supporting command and control equipment to support counter-mine operations with deliveries expected to begin in 2027.