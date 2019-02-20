IDEX 2019: Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding mulls corvette design for GCC market

Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding (ADSB) is developing a multirole corvette solely to export into the GCC market, which, should it occur, would see the UAE taking the first steps in creating a viable ship design and manufacturing capability.

Few details exist at present, although a digital datasheet and model (pictured) displayed at IDEX 2019 in Abu Dhabi indicated a variety of possible options for the vessel. This included a range between 60-80m, a maximum breadth of 9.5m and draft of about 2.5m.

A maximum speed of 28kt was listed, with a range at 16kt in sea state 3 of 2000nm. The