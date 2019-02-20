To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

IDEX 2019: Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding mulls corvette design for GCC market

20th February 2019 - 14:55 GMT | by Richard Thomas in Abu Dhabi

RSS

Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding (ADSB) is developing a multirole corvette solely to export into the GCC market, which, should it occur, would see the UAE taking the first steps in creating a viable ship design and manufacturing capability.

Few details exist at present, although a digital datasheet and model (pictured) displayed at IDEX 2019 in Abu Dhabi indicated a variety of possible options for the vessel. This included a range between 60-80m, a maximum breadth of 9.5m and draft of about 2.5m.

A maximum speed of 28kt was listed, with a range at 16kt in sea state 3 of 2000nm. The

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Richard Thomas

Author

Richard Thomas

Richard Thomas is the Senior Editor, Naval at Shephard Media. Richard joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from IDEX 2019 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us