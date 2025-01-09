Joint Expeditionary Force launches AI protection net for undersea cables

A UK-led reaction system to track potential threats to undersea infrastructure, and monitor Russia’s shadow fleet, has been activated by the 10-nation Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).

Citing concerns over the recent damage to the Estlink 2 cable in the Baltic Sea, the JEF outlined its commitment to work together to safeguard shared interests.

The Nordic Warden system uses AI to assess data from a range of sources, including the automatic identification system (AIS) ships use to broadcast their position, to calculate the risk posed by each vessel entering areas of interest.

Related Articles

Germany and Finland suspect “hybrid sabotage” of undersea infrastructure

NATO to strengthen its Baltic Sea presence after new cable cutting incident

Specific vessels, especially those identified as being part of Russia’s shadow fleet, have been pre-registered into the system, so they can be closely monitored whenever they approach key areas of interest.

If a potential risk is recognised, the system will monitor the suspicious vessel in real time and immediately send out a warning, which will be shared with JEF participant nations as well as NATO Allies.

It is believed the Estlink 2 was severed in the Baltic Sea on Christmas Day by the Eagle S, itself suspected of belonging to Russia’s shadow fleet.

The Finnish Coast Guard subsequently boarded the Eagle S and the Finnish police are conducting an ongoing investigation into its activities.

The Estlink damage followed as-yet-unexplained damage to two major Baltic Sea cables in November, leading Germany and Finland to suspect “hybrid sabotage”, without a culprit vessel identified.

On the launch of the system, UK Defence Secretary John Healey said:“The UK and JEF are providing support to our Allies to help safeguard the offshore infrastructure we all rely on against potential threats.

"Nordic Warden will help protect against both deliberate acts of sabotage and cases of extreme negligence which we have seen cause damage to underwater cables.

“Harnessing the power of AI, this system is a major innovation which allows us the unprecedented ability to monitor large areas of the sea with a comparatively small number of resources.”