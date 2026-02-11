How the Hedge Strategy will impact the US Navy’s future capabilities
The US Navy (USN) will adopt a more realistic approach to conduct its development and procurement programmes as part of its recently announced Hedge Strategy, which focuses on lethality, adaptability and affordability.
The policy prioritises the acquisition of cost-effective, flexible, modular, multidomain capabilities in a schedule that aligns with Washington’s financial and defence manufacturing capacities.
It aims to address the multiple delays and cost overruns that have been recorded in several acquisition programmes, with a Congressional Research Service report published on 20 January – titled Navy Force Structure and Shipbuilding Plans – revealing that the service’s main shipbuilding efforts are currently between one and three
More from Naval Warfare
-
Raytheon will develop an advanced naval sensing and targeting system for DARPA
RTX’s solution for DARPA’s Pulling Guard programme is intended to provide advanced maritime defence technologies to protect platforms against uncrewed surface vehicles and other threats.
-
Spain’s F100 upgrade mirrors Aegis modernisation paths in allied navies
The Spanish Navy’s Alvaro de Bazan-class of air defence frigates will receive the latest Aegis Weapon System technology among other modernisations to extend the service life to 2045.
-
UK’s Fleet Solid Support ship programme deemed on track despite steel supply concerns
Shipbuilders are saying the programme is going ahead on time as the government estimates 7.7 million tonnes of steel are needed for 2026 infrastructure projects.