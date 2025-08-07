How powerful is the US fleet of nuclear submarines compared to Russian capabilities?

The current tensions between Washington and Moscow and the US Government’s decision to position nuclear submarines near Russia have been raising questions about which country currently has and will have the most powerful underwater atomic fleet.

Currently, both nations operate a mix of Cold War-era, upgraded and new systems. While the US has around 70 nuclear-powered and armed platforms, the Kremlin is estimated to possess 40 ships.

The two states have also been working on the development of cutting-edge capabilities to increase and improve their inventory for deployment in tomorrow’s warfare. Moscow, though, seems to be progressing at a faster pace with