How do you improve security and data protection across the military? (sponsored)

14th May 2020 - 15:00 GMT | by Industry Spotlight

This video is brought to you by CDS Defence & Security.

From the organisation:

CDS Defence & Security is a trusted partner of the UK Armed Forces, working with the British Army on behavioural change training in areas such as Unconscious Bias, Security & Data Protection and Active Bystander interventions.

We have also worked with the Royal Navy on systems training for SONAR and FASGW upgrades, and with the Royal Air Force to digitise learning modules for the Air & Space Power course.

See the latest CDS Defence & Security success here, and learn more the organisation here.

