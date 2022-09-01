To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

HMS Quorn handed over to Lithuania

1st September 2022 - 17:09 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The ex-RN MCMV HMS Quorn at Harland & Wolff's Appledore shipyard. (Photo: Lithuanian MoD)

The former Royal Navy Hunt-class MCMV HMS Quorn has formally been handed over to Lithuania.

HMS Quorn will undergo works at Harland & Wolff’s Appledore shipyard and be ready for service with the Lithuanian Navy in 24 months, after the Hunt-class mine countermeasure vessel (MCMV) was handed over.

Quorn arrived at the Appledore shipyard in August. The £55 million ($65 million) contract to overhaul the vessel is Harland & Wolff’s first defence contract.

The ship is the third Hunt-class MCMV to be sold to Lithuania by the UK, following HMS Dulverton and HMS Cottesmore.

Work on the MCMV includes upgrading Quorn’s mission and sonar systems, new main engines, generators, propulsion gear and the refurbishment of accommodation, hull, ancillary and electrical systems.

In June, Harland & Wolff acquired Hunt-class MCMV HMS Atherstone from the UK MoD, intending to refurbish the vessel for non-military use and de-risk its bid for the work on Quorn.

Components from Atherstone could be used to aid the regeneration of Quorn.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us