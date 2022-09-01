HMS Quorn handed over to Lithuania

HMS Quorn will undergo works at Harland & Wolff’s Appledore shipyard and be ready for service with the Lithuanian Navy in 24 months, after the Hunt-class mine countermeasure vessel (MCMV) was handed over.

Quorn arrived at the Appledore shipyard in August. The £55 million ($65 million) contract to overhaul the vessel is Harland & Wolff’s first defence contract.

The ship is the third Hunt-class MCMV to be sold to Lithuania by the UK, following HMS Dulverton and HMS Cottesmore.

Work on the MCMV includes upgrading Quorn’s mission and sonar systems, new main engines, generators, propulsion gear and the refurbishment of accommodation, hull, ancillary and electrical systems.

In June, Harland & Wolff acquired Hunt-class MCMV HMS Atherstone from the UK MoD, intending to refurbish the vessel for non-military use and de-risk its bid for the work on Quorn.

Components from Atherstone could be used to aid the regeneration of Quorn.