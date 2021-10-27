To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

In-theatre radar replacement keeps Montrose in the Gulf

27th October 2021 - 15:55 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Duke-class Type 23 frigate HMS Montrose. (Photo: MoD/ Crown Copyright)

Working at the UK Naval Support Facility in Bahrain, RN engineers and BAE Systems installed a replacement turning unit for the Artisan radar aboard HMS Montrose.

HMS Montrose has had its Advanced Radar Target Indication Situational Awareness and Navigation (Artisan) radar turning unit replaced in-theatre, obviating the need for the vessel to return to the UK.

The radar system on the Duke-class Type 23 frigate had been in operation since concluding a refit in December 2017.

Commenting on the work, BAE Systems naval surveillance radars lead Steve Newnham told Shephard: ‘In just a matter of days, a replacement turning unit for HMS Montrose’s principal Artisan Radar was installed, tested and calibrated at the UK Naval Support Facility in Bahrain by our team, helping maintain …

