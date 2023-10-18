HII wins contract to integrate Minotaur into marine platforms

The Mission Technologies division at Huntington Ingalls Industries' (HIIs') has secured a US$244 million deal to integrate its Minotaur software products into maritime platforms for the US Navy, US Marine Corps and the US Coast Guard.

HII, executing the task order under the Naval Air Systems Command, will conduct research, development, testing and evaluation activities to facilitate the integration of Minotaur Family of Services products. The objective has been set to meet intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) requirements for each services' maritime platforms.

The order, revealed on 18 October, was granted under the US Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (IAC's) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. Administered by the USAF's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, MACs aim to generate new knowledge that would benefit the Defense Technical Information Center repository, as well as the broader research, development, science and technology community.

Minotaur products aim to enhance sensor performance by aggregating data from various sensor types, including radar and C5ISR equipment, before presenting it in a unified operating picture. This data is then transmitted to other platforms and units during operations.

The contract will span a five-year period during which the work will be carried out at HII's facilities located across different locations in the US.