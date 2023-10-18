HII wins contract to integrate Minotaur into marine platforms
The Mission Technologies division at Huntington Ingalls Industries' (HIIs') has secured a US$244 million deal to integrate its Minotaur software products into maritime platforms for the US Navy, US Marine Corps and the US Coast Guard.
HII, executing the task order under the Naval Air Systems Command, will conduct research, development, testing and evaluation activities to facilitate the integration of Minotaur Family of Services products. The objective has been set to meet intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) requirements for each services' maritime platforms.
The order, revealed on 18 October, was granted under the US Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (IAC's) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. Administered by the USAF's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, MACs aim to generate new knowledge that would benefit the Defense Technical Information Center repository, as well as the broader research, development, science and technology community.
Minotaur products aim to enhance sensor performance by aggregating data from various sensor types, including radar and C5ISR equipment, before presenting it in a unified operating picture. This data is then transmitted to other platforms and units during operations.
The contract will span a five-year period during which the work will be carried out at HII's facilities located across different locations in the US.
More from Naval Warfare
-
French Navy frigate gap closes as La Fayette-class upgrade programme nears completion
The modernisation programme for three of the French Navy’s five La Fayette-class frigates will ensure the service maintains a minimum force of 15 frigates and destroyers ahead of the introduction of the new new Admiral Ronarc’h-class (FDI) frigates.
-
Zumwalt-class destroyers begin surface-strike platform transformation
Work has begun on modifying the US Navy’s three Zumwalt-class destroyers to host hypersonic missiles offering the service improved surface-attack capability.
-
Penultimate Legend-class cutter handed over to US Coast Guard
Legend-class ships have formed the basis of the National Security Cutter (NSC) programme which has been running since the early 2000s with the intention of replacing ships in service since the 1960s.
-
Latest Virginia-class SSN commissioned by US Navy despite increasing pressure on submarine service
USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) has become the 22nd Virginia-class submarine to enter service with the US Navy following a commissioning event on 14 October 2023.
-
New Exocet variants secure anti-ship missile capability for the future
MBDA and the French Navy have completed the test firing of a new Exocet MM40 Block 3c anti-ship missile (AShM) from Aquitaine-class frigate FS Alsace.
-
Bourgainville LHA launched but future of US Navy amphibious ship procurement remains uncertain
The third America-class Landing Helicopter Assault (LHA) ship, Bourgainville (LHA 08), has been launched by Huntington Industries Ingalls (HII) shipyard but this progress comes against the backdrop of a dispute about amphibious ships within Congress and the US defence establishment.