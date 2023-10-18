To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

HII wins contract to integrate Minotaur into marine platforms

18th October 2023 - 16:55 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Minotaur Family of Service products will be integrated into the US Navy, US Marine Corps and US Coast Guard platforms. (Photo: HII)

Awarded under the Multiple-Award Contract (MAC) vehicle, the deal involves integrating Minotaur software products into platforms of US maritime services.

The Mission Technologies division at Huntington Ingalls Industries' (HIIs') has secured a US$244 million deal to integrate its Minotaur software products into maritime platforms for the US Navy, US Marine Corps and the US Coast Guard

HII, executing the task order under the Naval Air Systems Command, will conduct research, development, testing and evaluation activities to facilitate the integration of Minotaur Family of Services products. The objective has been set to meet intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) requirements for each services' maritime platforms.

The order, revealed on 18 October, was granted under the US Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (IAC's) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. Administered by the USAF's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, MACs aim to generate new knowledge that would benefit the Defense Technical Information Center repository, as well as the broader research, development, science and technology community.

Minotaur products aim to enhance sensor performance by aggregating data from various sensor types, including radar and C5ISR equipment, before presenting it in a unified operating picture. This data is then transmitted to other platforms and units during operations.

The contract will span a five-year period during which the work will be carried out at HII's facilities located across different locations in the US.

