Zumwalt-class destroyers begin surface-strike platform transformation

The US Navy's decision to host hypersonic missiles on the Zumwalt-class (DDG 1000) destroyers has marked a significant turnaround in the future of destroyers, which were cut back following huge cost increases, delays developing critical technologies – including its new 155mm Advanced Gun System (AGS) – and the failure to find a suitable role for the vessels.

The goalposts have also moved in terms of delivering a new level of offensive firepower from the sea that rivals cannot currently match.

The US Navy contract award to Huntington Ingalls Industries' Ingalls Shipyard (HII-Ingalls), valued at US$154.8 million on 29 August 2023, will see the first-in-class USS