HII struggles to grow despite Alion acquisition

Lockheed Martin finds Indian partner for MH-60R support
Lockheed Martin has contracted Rossel Techsys, based in Bengaluru, to support the delivery of MH-60R helicopters to India.
Operating income for Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) in the Q3 2021 was $118 million and the operating margin was 5%, marking a fall from the Q3 2020 figures of $222 million operating income and 9.6% operating margin.
The decrease in operating income and operating margin were primarily the result of a less favourable operating FAS/CAS adjustment (the difference between expenses for pensions and other post-retirement benefits and the expenses included in operating income).
Net earnings in Q3 2021 reached $147 million, compared to $222 million in Q3 2020. Diluted earnings per share in the the quarter were $3.65, compared to $5.45 in the same period of 2020.
This reduction can also be attributed to lower revenues from existing programmes such as the Legend-class National Security Cutter, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer and amphibious assault ships.
New contract awards for HII in Q3 2021 totalled approximately $600 million, bringing the total backlog to approximately $50.1 billion as of 30 September 2021.
Moreover, the acquisition of Alion Science and Technology — and major contract awards such as a recent $273 million USN maintenance contract — indicate strong potential for growth in Q4.
Lockheed Martin has contracted Rossel Techsys, based in Bengaluru, to support the delivery of MH-60R helicopters to India.
Two offshore patrol vessels for the Nigerian Navy will reportedly feature indigenous systems and technology transfer from Dearsan. The Turkish shipbuilder will hope for better luck in the African market, though, following problems implementing deals in Libya and Sudan.
DASA is testing commercial-off-the-shelf technologies on a supersized uncrewed underwater vessel.
An EW contract marks a first phase of a wider project to enhance the capabilities of UK RN frigates, destroyers and aircraft carriers.
The Type 054A/P, of which Pakistan has ordered four from China, will be Islamabad's most sophisticated warship to date.
NAVSEA exercises contract option for further development of active countermeasure against acoustic anti-submarine torpedoes.