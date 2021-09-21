DDG 121 completes sea trials

Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Frank E. Petersen Jr. (Photo: Lance Davis/HII)

Four more Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are under construction by HII for the USN, after DDG 121 finished acceptance trials.

The Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) has completed acceptance trials, shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced on 17 September.

Ingalls has delivered 32 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the USN with four more under construction: another Flight IIA destroyer Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) and the Flight III vessels Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), Ted Stevens (DDG 128) and Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129).

The USN ordered 47 Flight IIA vessels in all from HII and General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, and the first destroyer entered service in 2000.

Shephard Defence Insight calculates the unit price at $1.84 billion per ship.