Hensoldt joins the Type 212CD supply chain

﻿Rendering of the Type 212CD submarine. (Image: TKMS) ﻿

The German-Norwegian Type 212CD programme marks the first time that OMS 150 and OMS 300 optronic masts will be installed in tandem.

The Type 212 Common Design (CD) submarine for the German and Norwegian navies will feature a fully digital sensor suite from Hensoldt Optronics, the company announced on 13 January.

An order worth more than €50 million ($), awarded by the kta naval systems JV between Kongsberg, ThyssenKrupp Marines and Atlas Elektronik, includes optronic systems for each of the six Type 212CD submarines (two for Germany and four for Norway).

The boats will be equipped with OMS 150 and OMS 300 optronic mast systems, plus an i360°OS panoramic surveillance system.

‘With the twin optronic mast solution, the clients opted for the technological leap from the conventional, traditional direct view of a periscope system to a completely hull-penetrating digital system solution,’ Hensoldt noted, adding that the combination of OMS 150 and OMS 300 is being commissioned for the first time for the Type 212CD class.

The OMS 150, in its multispectral version, will be used as a search and surveillance optronic mast, while the OMS 300 stealth optronic mast will take over the attack function.

In December 2021, Kongsberg announced that the new submarines will feature its active sonar suite and bottom navigation technology.