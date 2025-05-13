Helsing unveils new AI-enabled uncrewed underwater glider
Helsing has unveiled a new Ai-enabled uncrewed, mass-producible underwater vessel to be used for surveillance missions.
The glider vessel, named SG-1 Fathom, will be powered by a new AI software Lura. According to Helsing, the system will use autonomous mass that is scalable and affordable to detect subsurface threats.
The SG-1 Fathom has a length of 1.95m and a weight of 60kg. It can also patrol underwater for up to three months to search for threats and is swarm-capable. The Lura AI software that deploys on the SG-1 Fathom can detect acoustic signatures that are 10x quieter than existing AI
