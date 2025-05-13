To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Helsing unveils new AI-enabled uncrewed underwater glider

13th May 2025 - 17:55 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

Lura and SG-1 Fathom offer a "new approach" to the underwater battlespace, the company claimed. (Photo: Helsing)

The glider, named SG-1 Fathom, has been designed to be scalable and affordable, and can be deployed for up to three months at a time, according to Helsing.

Helsing has unveiled a new Ai-enabled uncrewed, mass-producible underwater vessel to be used for surveillance missions.

The glider vessel, named SG-1 Fathom, will be powered by a new AI software Lura. According to Helsing, the system will use autonomous mass that is scalable and affordable to detect subsurface threats.

The SG-1 Fathom has a length of 1.95m and a weight of 60kg. It can also patrol underwater for up to three months to search for threats and is swarm-capable. The Lura AI software that deploys on the SG-1 Fathom can detect acoustic signatures that are 10x quieter than existing AI

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us