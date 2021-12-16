Gulf of Aden hosts USN laser demonstration

FMV signs contract for next phase of Torped 62 life extension
Swedish heavyweight torpedo to benefit from more life extension work by Saab.
The USN amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland conducted a high-energy laser weapon system demonstration on a static surface training target on 14 December.
The Solid State Laser Weapons System Demonstrator (LWSD) Mark 2 MOD 0 test took place while Portland was sailing in the Gulf of Aden.
During the demonstration, the laser weapon aboard Portland successfully engaged the training target, the USN 5th Fleet announced in a 15 December press release.
Portland previously tested the LWSD in May 2020 when it successfully disabled an sUAS in the Pacific Ocean.
The Office of Naval Research in 2018 selected Portland to host the laser weapon technology, which the USN considers as the next-generation capability to the 30kW Laser Weapon System (LaWS) that was tested for three years by USS Ponce (an amphibious transport dock ship, now retired) in the Middle East.
Portland is part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group that includes the amphibious assault ship USS Essex, the dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor and embarked Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit.
Raytheon gains contract modification to support ESSM Block 2 full-rate production requirements.
A UK Parliament Defence Committee report, called "We're going to need a bigger Navy", compared the RN surface fleet to 'porcupines' with well-defended vessels that lack lethality.
Aegis combat system upgrade covers three Royal Australian Navy air warfare destroyers.
MBDA’s newest anti-ship missile has successfully completed its final firing test and will now enter into operation.
The French Navy has received its first two EDA-S craft but it will take some time before all of them enter service.