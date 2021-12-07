GRSE launches first of four IN survey vessels

Kongsberg systems selected for Type 212CD boats
The array of sensors will feed information into the ORCCA navigation system on the Type 212 Common Design (CD) submarine for Germany and Norway.
Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) on 5 December launched the first of four large survey vessels it is under contract to build for the Indian Navy (IN).
The IN will receive the 3,300t ship (INS Sandhayak) in 2022. It features ‘over 80% indigenous content by cost’, said Indian defence minister Ajay Bhatt.
GRSE stated in a press release that Sandhayak is equipped with autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, 11m-long survey boats and data acquisition systems to collect and analyse oceanographic and geophysical data in the Indian Ocean, including data for defence applications.
The vessel is powered by two marine diesel engines combined with fixed pitch propellers. There are also bow and stern thrusters for low-speed manoeuvres.
The Indian MoD awarded GRSE an INR2,435 crore ($300 million) contract in October 2018 for four survey ships.
GRSE is implementing other shipbuilding programmes for the IN, including three Advanced Frigates under Project 17A and eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft.
The future USS George M Neal is the fourth Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer being built for the USN by Ingalls Shipbuilding.
Taiwan's submarine programme continues to make progress, with the first keel laid last month.
Latest Japanese Aegis contract modification raises total value of the programme beyond $240 million.
Will Uruguay be able to follow through with a plan to buy two OPVs?
Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) is working on four more Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.