Germany orders Mini-DRFD sets

Mini-DRFD M3.0 transmitter and receiver. (Photo: MAS Zengrange)

Extra Mini-DRFD M3.0 sets are destined for German Naval Special Forces Command.

German naval special forces are to receive 28 additional lightweight remote ignition sets, under a new tender from defence procurement agency BAAINBw.

According to requirements, a supplementary procurement of MAS Zengrange Mini-DRFD M3.0 UHF digital radio-controlled initiation systems will include the POP M4.0 Mini DRFD float system, ignition hose coil systems, accessories and spare parts.

Mini-DRFD M3.0 is designed for the remote or timed initiation of munitions and explosives.

A standard Mini-DRFD system comprises one transmitter and five receivers; each receiver is designed to initiate one firing circuit with a resistance no greater than 25 ohms. Receivers can be configured to be either individually or collectively addressed.

The operating range of Mini-DRFD is 2-3km in urban terrain, 3-5km in open terrain and 10-25km line of sight.