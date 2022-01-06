Germany orders Mini-DRFD sets

Turkey orders new refuelling vessels for fast attack craft
Four new tankers for the Turkish Naval Forces will each have a range of 500nmi and a top speed of 15kt.
German naval special forces are to receive 28 additional lightweight remote ignition sets, under a new tender from defence procurement agency BAAINBw.
According to requirements, a supplementary procurement of MAS Zengrange Mini-DRFD M3.0 UHF digital radio-controlled initiation systems will include the POP M4.0 Mini DRFD float system, ignition hose coil systems, accessories and spare parts.
Mini-DRFD M3.0 is designed for the remote or timed initiation of munitions and explosives.
A standard Mini-DRFD system comprises one transmitter and five receivers; each receiver is designed to initiate one firing circuit with a resistance no greater than 25 ohms. Receivers can be configured to be either individually or collectively addressed.
The operating range of Mini-DRFD is 2-3km in urban terrain, 3-5km in open terrain and 10-25km line of sight.
