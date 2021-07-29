IAI helps to boost German missile defence

HADR installation in Germany. (Photo: Hensoldt/Elta)

Elta Systems supports effort to replace legacy radars in Germany.

Hensoldt is working with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on enhancing airspace surveillance and ballistic missile defence (BMD) capabilities for the German Armed Forces.

IAI announced on 29 July that it has received an order worth about €200 million from German defence procurement agency BAAINBw under the Hughes Air Defence Radar Nachfolgesystem (HADR NF) programme.

The Hughes/Raytheon HR-3000 HADR S-band ground-based air surveillance radars in service today in Germany date from the 1980s and operate in the 2.3-2.5GHz/2.7-3.7GHz range.

The successor S-band HADR NF will include BMD-capable long-range radars developed by Hensoldt and IAI subsidiary Elta Systems.

Israeli support will include ‘system integration, certification and long-term support’, IAI added.

Shephard Defence Insight forecasts that about $27.7 million is expected to be spent annually on the acquisition of four radars between 2023 and 2026.