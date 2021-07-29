IAI helps to boost German missile defence

Northrop Grumman announces strong performance in Q2
Northrop Grumman has released their Q2 financial results, including sales, profit and concerns for the future.
Hensoldt is working with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on enhancing airspace surveillance and ballistic missile defence (BMD) capabilities for the German Armed Forces.
IAI announced on 29 July that it has received an order worth about €200 million from German defence procurement agency BAAINBw under the Hughes Air Defence Radar Nachfolgesystem (HADR NF) programme.
The Hughes/Raytheon HR-3000 HADR S-band ground-based air surveillance radars in service today in Germany date from the 1980s and operate in the 2.3-2.5GHz/2.7-3.7GHz range.
The successor S-band HADR NF will include BMD-capable long-range radars developed by Hensoldt and IAI subsidiary Elta Systems.
Israeli support will include ‘system integration, certification and long-term support’, IAI added.
Shephard Defence Insight forecasts that about $27.7 million is expected to be spent annually on the acquisition of four radars between 2023 and 2026.
NATO planners face a tricky challenge from a riled and increasingly assertive Russia in the Black Sea — but they cannot afford to back down.
UK defence conglomerate BAE Systems continues role in UK Future Combat Air System as its operating profits surge in H1 2021.
Decision to nationalise Sheffield Forgemasters is a move to protect a strategically important industrial capability.
The expeditionary Joint Precision Approach and Landing System (eJPALS) is a land-based version of its carrier-borne JPALS capability designed to support dispersed operations and flights from austere runways.
Ultra Electronics board said it was ‘minded’ to recommend a multibillion-dollar buyout offer from Cobham to shareholders. The possible deal has raised concerns from some corners over the acquisition of UK defence companies by foreign firms.