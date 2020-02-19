Germany-Norway talks on Naval Submarine Code use for new submarines still unresolved

Germany and Norway’s different use cases and operating environments for their jointly developed submarine programme remain obstacles as the two countries continue to debate how to apply the Naval Submarine Code, which is designed to ensure safety and best practices for industry and operators.

Derived from the International Naval Safety Association (INSA) Naval Ship Code, the submarine version has been applied to operators such as the South African Navy for its three Type 209/1400 boats, built by ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS).

The German-Norwegian programme is in commercial negotiations with TKMS for construction of six Type 212CD submarines.

According to INSA,