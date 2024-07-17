RIMPAC 2024 brings more navies together than ever before for biennial warfare exercise

With more than 2,500 participating personnel from 29 partner nations, RIMPAC 2024 became the largest and most diverse event in the warfare exercise’s 53-year history.

The exercises began on June 27th and saw a massive increase in international participation. The last RIMPAC in 2022 included personnel from just 21 nations indicating an acknowledgement that the world is a more dangerous place in 2024 and that the navies of the world see a greater need to be involved in RIMPAC operations. That sense of danger has been exacerbated by two new conflicts – the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and the Gaza conflict which erupted in October 2023.

Showing itself in contrast as a theatre of international naval cooperation, RIMPAC 2024 saw the US, Japan and South Korea begin the trilateral exercise Freedom Edge.

Freedom Edge was announced at the Camp David Summit in August 2023 and was designed to work across multiple domains simultaneously.

Sharpening and maintaining the interoperability of the three nations’ forces, the tripartite exercise was designed to expand beyond its tripartite nature in future RIMPAC exercises.

The “at-sea” phase of RIMPAC 2024 was launched with a gathering of undersea warfare experts from around the world.

Royal Canadian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Marc Perron said the coming together of a multinational team of subsurface warfare experts would have a large positive impact on the exercise.

“Having our partners man the watch floor gives all of us a chance to come together, share experiences and learn from each other,” Perron remarked.

The multi-dimensional aspect of the RIMPAC exercises was also highlighted when the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) sent its Formidable-class frigate, RSS Stalwart, to demonstrate 21st century surface-to-air missile capabilities.

Using two Aster surface-to-air missiles, the RSN intercepted two simulated inbound missiles on credible attack runs. The exercise was made possible by high-speed, sea-skimming drones that could stand in for armed incoming threats.

During the 2024 exercise, Singapore has headed up a naval unit including ships from the South Korea, Mexico and the US. Such units have allowed the nations involved to take part in complex warfare exercises across multiple domains that it would otherwise be impossible for them to perfect.

RSN fleet commander Rear Admiral Kwan Hon Chuong described the opportunity for cooperation between national forces offered by RIMPAC as “unique”.

